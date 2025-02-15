Vicky Kaushal’s 'Chhaava' shatters box office records with impressive opening day collection

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Vicky Kaushal

Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal is once again in the spotlight for his remarkable acting skills. His highly anticipated film, Chhaava, has hit theatres and is off to a spectacular start at the box office. In the film, Vicky plays the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s son, Sambhaji Maharaj, and his performance has captured the attention of audiences and critics alike. Directed by Laxman Utekar, Chhava made a thunderous debut, and the opening day collection shows that it’s on its way to becoming one of the biggest hits of 2025.

Impressive opening-day collection

Chhaava was one of the most anticipated films of 2025, and it has already taken the box office by storm. The film has received glowing reviews from both critics and audiences. Social media is abuzz with praise for Vicky Kaushal’s powerful performance. The craze surrounding the film is evident from its phenomenal opening day collection, which stands at Rs 31 crore.

This collection has made Chhaava one of the highest-grossing films of the year so far, leaving other releases behind.

No other film released in 2025 has garnered impressive earnings on its opening day. With a 32.51% occupancy rate, Chhava outperformed big titles like Sky Force and Badass Ravi Kumar on its first day.

Vicky Kaushal’s biggest opening yet

With this remarkable collection, Vicky Kaushal has broken his records. His previous biggest opening was with Bad News, which earned Rs 8.62 crore on its opening day, followed by Uri: The Surgical Strike, which grossed Rs 8.20 crore. Now, with Chhaava, Vicky has surpassed all his previous openings, making it his biggest box-office success.

The success of Chhaava not only highlights Vicky Kaushal’s growing popularity but also indicates that the film is set to dominate the box office in the coming weeks. With strong performances from Vicky, Rashmika Mandanna, and Akshay Khanna, Chhaava is poised to be one of the major blockbusters of 2025.