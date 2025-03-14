Veteran actor and filmmaker Deb Mukherjee, father of director Ayan Mukerji, passes away at 83 Known for his roles in films like Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, he was also deeply involved in Bollywood's cultural events and a prominent member of the renowned Mukherjee family.

Deb Mukherjee, a renowned actor and filmmaker, passed away on March 14, 2025, in Mumbai. He was 83 years old. A prominent member of the esteemed Mukherjee family, Deb Mukherjee was the son of legendary filmmaker Sashadhar Mukherjee and played an integral role in shaping Bollywood's cultural and artistic landscape. He was also the father of famous director Ayan Mukerji.

Mukherjee's acting career began with his debut in the 1969 film Sambandh. He went on to feature in several successful films, including Ek Baar Muskura Do and Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, establishing himself as a respected actor in the industry. Although his roles were often supporting ones, he made a lasting impact with his performances. His career spanned across several decades, and his work in films like Do Aankhen Barah Haath and Baaton Baaton Mein remain memorable.

In addition to his cinematic contributions, Deb Mukherjee was also deeply involved in cultural and artistic events, particularly in Bollywood's social circles. He was a key figure in the North Bombay Durga Puja celebrations, and his influence extended beyond the silver screen.

Deb Mukherjee was closely related to several prominent Bollywood personalities. He was the brother of actors Joy Mukherjee and Shomu Mukherjee and the uncle of famous actresses Kajol and Rani Mukherjee. He was also the father-in-law of director Ashutosh Gowariker, and his son Ayan Mukherjee is an accomplished filmmaker known for directing successful films like Wake Up Sid and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.

His death, which was attributed to age-related ailments, has shaken the Mukherjee family and the film industry. The news came as a shock to many, especially with the coincidental timing during the festival of Holi. Family spokespersons confirmed his passing on Friday morning.

The actor's final rites will be performed at the Pavan Hans crematorium in Juhu, Mumbai, later today, with several members of the Mukherjee family and Bollywood celebrities expected to attend. Veteran actress Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukherjee, actor Ajay Devgn, director Aditya Chopra, and Ashutosh Gowariker are among those who are likely to be present. Other stars such as Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt may also attend the funeral, as Deb Mukherjee was deeply embedded in Bollywood's extended family.

Deb Mukherjee’s career was marked by many notable performances. He initially began with small roles in films like Tu Hi Meri Zindagi and Abhinayak, before moving on to bigger projects. Despite never achieving the same level of stardom as his brother Joy Mukherjee, Deb had a steady presence on screen, particularly in films like Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar and King Uncle. His final on-screen appearance was in Vishal Bhardwaj's 2009 film Kaminey, where he played a brief role.

Born in 1941 in Kanpur, Deb Mukherjee was a part of one of Bollywood's most successful and revered film families. His mother, Satyadevi, was the only sister of legendary actors Ashok Kumar, Anoop Kumar, and Kishore Kumar. His brother Shomu Mukherjee married Bollywood star Tanuja, and their daughters, Kajol and Rani Mukherjee, are two of the industry’s biggest stars.

Deb Mukherjee is survived by his wife, two children, and an enduring legacy in the world of Indian cinema. His contributions to the arts will continue to be remembered by those who knew him and those whose lives he touched through his work.