Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VARUNDVN, KRITISANON Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon team up for Bhediya, to release in April next year

Bollywood actors Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon are all set to team up again for filmmaker Amar Kaushik's next film titled Bhediya. On Sunday, the stars took to their social media to announce the film and revealed that it will be released next year. Varun Dhawan in his quirky caption greeted the horror-comedies by the same production house-- Stree and Roohi-- and wrote, "#Stree aur #Roohi ko #Bhediya ka pranaam! In cinemas 14th April, 2022." While Kriti Sanon wrote, "#Stree aur #Roohi ko #BHEDIYA ka pranaam! In cinemas 14th April, 2022."

Bhediya will hit the screens on 14th April 2022. While not much has been told about the story, it is a horror-comedy by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films. It also stars Tanu Mets Manu fame actor Deepak Dobriyal. IT will be the third film in the horror-comedy genre by the makers. Dinesh Vijan has earlier produced Stree and now he is gearing up for Roohi.

The makers recently released the trailer of Roohi, starring Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Sharma. The trailer successfully has crossed over 14 million views on Youtube in just one day. Within 24 hours it had garnered 14,123,568 views. According to the video streaming website, it also trended at number one in India.

Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon have earlier worked together in Dilwale which also starred Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol.

Varun Dhawan was last seen in Coolie No 1 co-starring Sara Ali Khan. It was directed by Varun's father David Dhawan who had directed the original film starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor as well. He will next star in Jug Jug Jeeyo alongside Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Kiara Advani. Directed by Raj Mahta, the star cast had recently completed a schedule in Chandigarh. The Raj Mehta film will narrate the story of two couples.

Kriti Sanon, on the other hand, is currently shooting for her film Bachchan Pandey with Akshay Kumar.