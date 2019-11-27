Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar come together for Shashank Khaitan's next

Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar are all set to collaborate for the first time

Varun Dhawan is all set to collaborate with his Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania director Shashank Khaitan again for an out-and-out commercial entertainer. This will mark Khaitan and Dhawan's third film together with the second one being Badrinath Ki Dulhania. The trio was finalised after much contemplation by the director and Karan Johar. The shooting will kickstart by mid-2020. Khaitan is still finalising the script and getting the logistics in place.

A report in Pinkvilla stated that the yet untitled movie is in the same space as Dulhania franchise. ''It has the same setting and milieu and both Varun and Bhumi are perfect for the roles. It's yet another masala entertainer that will have the trademark Shashank Khaitan and Varun Dhawan stamp all over it,'' the report mentioned.

On the professional front, Varun is currently shooting with Sara Ali Khan for father David Dhawan's comedy caper. Post wrapping the remake of Coolie No. 1, Varun will kickstart Sriram Raghavan's film Ekkis, which is a biopic on 1971 Indo-Pak war hero Arun Khetarpal. Meanwhile, Kiara is awaiting the release of her Good Newwz, co-starring Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Diljit Dosanjh. She has also wrapped Indoo Ki Jawani.

On the other hand, Bhumi has Pati, Patni Aur Woh, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare and Bhoot: The Haunted Ship lined up for release.

