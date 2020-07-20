Varun Dhawan thanks dancers for love following actor's help amid COVID-19 crisis

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VARUN DHAWAN Varun Dhawan had transferred funds directly into the dancers' bank accounts.

Varun Dhawan helped as many as 200 Bollywood dancers amid the COVID-19 crisis by transferring funds into their accounts. The actor recently received a token of "love" from the dancers as they performed some of his hit songs and posted the video on social media. The video went viral on social media within on time and reached Varun as well, who didn't take much time to thank the dancers for the love.

Former background dancer Raj Surani, who now coordinates and manages the team the Bollywood dancers, shared a video of the dancers shaking a leg on Varun's songs.

In the video, the dancers can be seen asking for help amid the coronavirus pandemic, before getting the news that Varun has transferred funds directly into their bank accounts. Then, the video shows the dancers grooving to the peppy tracks of the actor from his films in a token of thanks.

"‪BOLLYWOOD DANCERS THANK VARUN DHAWAN WITH PERFORMANCE OF HIS HIT SONGS thankyou @varundvn a small token of thankyou from the whole team of bollywood back ground dancers for the golden heart man," Surani captioned the video on Instagram.

The actor was overwhelmed by the dancers' tribute as he tweeted: "India has the best dancing community in the world and I know we will be back I love u all. Thank you for this."

India has the best dancing community in the world and I know we will be back I love u all 💙🙏. Thank you for this https://t.co/1RfaiJERnY — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) July 20, 2020

