Vaani Kapoor to romance Akshay Kumar in spy-thriller Bell Bottom: report

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Vaani Kapoor to romance Akshay Kumar in spy-thriller Bell Bottom

Vaani Kapoor, who was last son drama War opposite Hrithik Roshan, is all set to romance Akshay Kumar in his next film Bell Bottom. While many names like Kriti Sanon’s sister Nupur Sanon, Mrunal Thakur and others were popping up to be the leading lady in the film but the latest reports claim that Vaani has been roped in to play the heroine in the film. A report in Mumbai Mirror states that the actress had been finalized two weeks ago.

The report quoted a source saying, “The script demanded a fresh pairing, Vaani was signed on a week ago and is excited for the shoot with Akshay. It’s not the usual female lead, a few romantic scenes and some songs. She played Akshay’s wife and is integral to the narrative.” It is also said that the makers, Vashu and Jackky Bhagnani along with Nikkhil Advani, are currently working towards developing a distinct look for Vaani.

Bell Bottom is the Hindi remake of Kannada film by the same name. In the film, Akshay will be seen playing the role of suave secret agent. While the first look of the actor in the film has already been unveiled during the announcment, the makers are further working to ace Akshay’s look in the film with over-sized coats glares and designer shoes. The actor will also have a distinct hairstyle and a moustache in the film.

Bell Bottom will go on floors from September and will be shot in multiple locations including Mumbai and Jaisalmer. Directed by Ranjit Tewari, the period thriller film is set in the ’80s and inspired by the true-life, heroic story of an Indian spy.

On the professional front, Akshay Kumar is loaded with Bollywood films. The actor has Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi ready to be released. He is currently working on his next film Bachchan Pandey after which he will start shooting for Bell Bottom. He also has period drama Prithiviraj opposite Manushi Chillar in the pipeline.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page