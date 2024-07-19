Friday, July 19, 2024
     
  5. Ulajh: Makers unveil character posters of Janhvi Kapoor, Gulshan Devaiah and other lead cast | See pics

Taking to Instagram, the makers of Janhvi Kapoor and Gulshan Devaiah-starrer Ulajh unveiled the character posters of all the lead stars. The film is releasing in theatres on August 2, 2024. Check out the posters.

Written By: Aseem Sharma @kaafir_aseem New Delhi Published on: July 19, 2024 18:08 IST
ulajh new posters
Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ulajh will release in cinemas on AUgust 2, 2024

After unveiling the intriguing trailer, the makers of the highly-anticipated flick, Ulajh, released new character posters of all the lead stars. Taking to Instagram, the makers of Ulajh, Junglee Pictures, shared a series of posters of Janhvi Kapoor, Gulshan Devaiah and other important characters from the film. In the first poster, Janhvi is looking intense while holding a confidential file in her hand. ''Introducing our Stellar Ensemble of #Ulajh! Every whisper is a lie. Every friend is a trap. Every clue is a betrayal,'' the makers wrote along with the post.

See the post:

On Friday, Janvhi also informed her fans that Neha Kakkar will lent her voice for the next song from Ulajh, picturised on her. She shared the news on her Instagram Stories.

Check it out:

India Tv - ulajh posters

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Janhvi Kapoor's latest Instagram Stories

Directed by National Award winner Sudhanshu Saria, the film promises a gripping narrative set against the backdrop of high-stakes international diplomacy. The makers recently unveiled the trailer of Ulajh featuring Janhvi in a pivotal role as Suhana Bhatia, a young diplomat entangled in a web of conspiracy.

Her portrayal challenges stereotypes, addressing the issue of nepotism head-on amidst the complexities of her career-defining assignment at the London embassy. Colleagues doubt her competence, questioning her abilities as mere nepotism, adding layers of tension to the plot.

Gulshan Devaiah joins the cast as a mysterious undercover agent, injecting further suspense into the narrative. The trailer teases a maze of secrets and betrayals, hinting at an internal leak that jeopardises the lives of undercover agents and throws Suhana into a desperate struggle for survival.

The film also stars Adil Hussain, Rajesh Tailang, Meiyang Chang, Rajendra Gupta, and Jitendra Joshi. Ulajh is slated to hit the big screens on August 2, 2024.

(With ANI inputs)

Also Read: Katrina Kaif lauds husband Vicky Kaushal's performance in 'Bad Newz', says 'you always amaze me'

 

