Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Box Office Collection: Ranbir, Shraddha Kapoor's film crosses Rs 200 cr mark

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Box Office Collection: Luv Ranjan's comedy drama Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar instantly became audience's favorite as it released on Holi 2023. The film starring Ranbir and Shraddha Kapoor fared well at the box office in the early days and now, it has crossed the Rs 200 cr mark worldwide.

In a post on Twitter, Luv Films said the Luv Ranjan-directed movie has raised a total of Rs 201 crore worldwide since its release on March 8. "#TuJhoothiMainMakkaar crosses a love worth more than 200 Crore! Thank you for your immense support," the studio tweeted. Further, in a press note, the makers said the film's nett domestic collection stood at Rs 161 crore.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar also features Dimple Kapadia, Boney Kapoor and stand-up artist Anubhav Singh Bassi. The film is a love story of Mickey and Tinni who meet at their respective best friend's bachelor parties. Mickey works with his friend Mannu (Anubhav Singh Bassi) in which they help break up couples for a hefty amount. They adopt various tricks to separate the couple happily. On the other hand, Tinni has a nine to five job.

After Mickey and Tinni meet, they fall in love with some light-hearted Bollywood moments and flirty, romantic songs. Soon their families meet, there is talk of marriage and they are about to get engaged but something happens and they break up.

It is produced by Luv Films and Ankur Garg, and presented by Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar of T-Series.

