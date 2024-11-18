Tiger Shroff announces 'Baaghi 4' with poster, fans ask zaroorat kya thi | See Post

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Tiger Shroff announces 'Baaghi 4' with poster

The wait for Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff's much-awaited film Baaghi 4 is now over as the first poster of the film has come out, in which Tiger Shroff is seen in a very fierce look. In the first poster of the film Baaghi 4, Tiger Shroff is seen in a very wild look. The scene of the film shown in this poster looks like from a washroom of a jail. Tiger Shroff will once again be seen in the role of Ronnie in this franchise. At the same time, Sajid Nadiadwala is looking for a big hero for the role of villain in his film. In Baaghi 4, Tiger will be seen fighting his biggest battle till date.

First poster is out now

In this picture, Tiger is sitting on top of the toilet pot and he has a bottle of liquor in one hand and a dangerous tool in the other. Tiger is holding a cigarette in his mouth and there is blood on his clothes. In this new look, Tiger is seen with very short hair. The buttons of Tiger's shirt are completely open, due to which his abs are clearly visible. Many people around Tiger are seen lying dead on the ground.

Special caption of the poster

A special caption has also been written along with the tremendous first poster of Baaghi 4. The caption of Baaghi 4 reads, "A deep emotion, a bloody mission. This time he is not like that." Moreover, 'This time he is not the same,' can be read on the poster.

However, seems like social media users are not much happy about the fourth instalment from the hit franchise. Several social media users commented on Tiger's post and asked him to really do something different than acting in money-making franchises.

When will Baaghi 4 be released?

The film will be released on September 5, 2025. According to media reports, the shooting of the film is going on. The producer of this film is Sajid Nadiadwala and this film will be directed by Kannada director A Harsh. However, there's a lot of anticipation for the female lead actor's role. While in the first and third part, Shraddha Kapoor was seen opposite Tiger, in the second part his rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani was cast opposite him.

Also Read: Jaya Bachchan spotted in Aishwarya Rai's daughter Aaradhya Bachchan's birthday party, but here's a catch