Jaya Bachchan spotted in Aishwarya Rai's daughter Aaradhya Bachchan's birthday party, but here's a catch

Jaya Bachchan spotted in Aaradhya Bachchan's party

Bollywood's power couple Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai's relationship has been in constant discussion for the last few months. There have been talks about the couple's separation, but the entire Bachchan family, including Aishwarya and Abhishek have been silent on this issue. But seems like the couple was seen together in a viral video. The viral clip is from the birthday celebration of their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. In this video that has surfaced, a party is being held, in which Jaya Bachchan is also seen excited about her granddaughter's birthday.

The family's love for Aaradhya is seen in the video

This video that has surfaced is from Aaradhya Bachchan's birthday party. Aishwarya is seen in a white dress while Abhishek Bachchan is also standing right behind them in a white hoodie. Aishwarya can be seen getting the cake cut with her daughter, while Jaya Bachchan is also seen standing right next to her in a blue outfit. Aaradhya is also in a completely white outfit. After watching this video, social media users thought that this video was of a recent birthday celebration, but it is not so. This video is many years old, when the entire Bachchan family celebrated Aaradhya's birthday together and the claims being made about it are also false.

Only one person from the Bachchan family congratulated

Let us tell you, Aaradhya Bachchan was born on November 16, 2011. In such a situation, Aaradhya Bachchan's birthday was just two days ago, but no pictures or videos of the birthday celebration came out. The big thing is that this time even Papa Abhishek did not wish Aaradhya Bachchan on her birthday on social media, which the actor usually does. The Dasvi actor used to share a special post for his daughter Aaradhya every year, but this time his social media has remained empty, on which people are questioning why he did not wish his daughter on her birthday. Although this time Aishwarya Rai has also not posted any social media posts for Aaradhya Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan has congratulated his granddaughter by posting a beautiful video.

