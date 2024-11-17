Diljit Dosanjh gives befitting reply to Telangana govt for banning his songs in Hyderabad concert

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Diljit Dosanjh will perform live at a concert in Lucknow on November 22.

Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh is currently in India on a tour named Dil-Luminati. He has been performing in several cities in the past few days and is scheduled to perform in more in the coming days. However, his recent Hyderabad concert made headlines on social media for all the wrong reasons. Ahead of his Hyderabad concert, he faced a legal notice from the Telangana government, which instructed him not to perform songs promoting alcohol, drugs, and violence. The notice, which was issued just before hours of his performance on Friday, cited a complaint from a Chandigarh resident who claimed that Diljit had performed songs promoting alcohol and violence at a previous concert in New Delhi.

His songs like 'Panch Tara' and 'Patiala Peg' were specifically mentioned in the complaint. The Telangana government also warned him against repeating such performances and urged the organisers to refrain from involving children in the show, citing safety concerns. Now, Diljit reshared a video posted by one of his fan pages on Instagram wherein he can be seen responding by tweaking the lyrics on stage, turning the controversy into a viral moment.

See the video:

In the video, he is heard saying, ''Koi bahar se kalakaar ayega woh jo marzi gaa k jaaye, jo marzi kare koi tension nahi hai. Lekin apna kalakaar ghar aa raha hai, usme twanu pareshani, taang adani hai. Par main bhi ek baat bata doon, eh Dosanjha aala bugge, eh ni chadtaa", pointing out what he perceived as double standards in the treatment of foreign versus Indian artists. (If an artist from abroad comes, they can sing whatever they want, but when it's an Indian artist, you interfere. But let me tell you, I am Dosanjhawala, I won't leave.''

Upcoming Diljit's concert in India

On November 17, the Punjabi singer will perform in Ahmedabad and in Lucknow on November 22. On November 24 and 30, the Udta Punjab singer will perform in Pune and Kolkata respectively. The remaining four concerts will be held in Bengaluru, Indore, Chandigarh and Guwahati in December month this year.

