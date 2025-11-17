This actor started his career as a VJ, made Bollywood debut years later with Ajay Devgn and Asin Read on to know about the Bollywood actor who began his career as a VJ on Channel V before transitioning into films.

New Delhi:

It has been seen that several newcomers take on small roles to make their way in the film industry. Some work tirelessly to break into showbiz, while others find their journey shaped by destiny in unexpected ways.

There's one such actor who once worked as a video jockey on Channel V India before making his transition to films. The actor is none other than Aditya Roy Kapur. He hosted shows like Pakao and India's Hottest (2007) alongside VJ Bruna Abdullah until 2008 and transitioned his way into films later.

This actor started his career as a VJ on Channel V

In a conversation with Mashable India, the Aashiqui 2 actor revealed how he landed his first job as a VJ. He said, "I stumbled upon my first job as a VJ. At that time, I wasn't doing much with my life apart from going to Goa and partying, just sitting in cars outside colleges without actually entering them. A friend of my brother who worked with Channel V said, 'Let him come and audition', because I had this afro look. I looked the part and ended up getting the job. I wasn't especially inclined towards it, as I was never into anything performance-related; my elder brother was always the one into theatre."

Actor's acting debut and known films

For the unversed, the 40-year-old actor made his acting debut with the film London Dreams, where he played the supporting role of Zoheb Hayaat Khan. Vipul Amrutlal Shah's directorial was released in 2009 and also features Ajay Devgn, Asin, Salman Khan, Ranvijay Singh and others in key roles.

He got his first role as a lead actor in the 2013 film Aashiqui 2, which also stars Shraddha Kapoor. Over the years, Aditya has featured in several successful films and series over the years. His notable projects include Aashiqui 2, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Ludo, and The Night Manager.

Actor's work front

On the work front, Kapur was last seen in Anurag Basu's film Metro… In Dino, alongside Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Sara Ali Khan, Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Konkona Sen Sharma, and others.

Also Read: When stars said sorry: Akshay Kumar to Karan Johar, 5 celebrity apologies that broke the internet