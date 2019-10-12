The Sky Is Pink Box Office Collection Day 1: Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar’s film opens with good numbers

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar's film The Sky Is Pink box office collection Day 1

Priyanka Chopra is back in Bollywood after three years with her latest release The Sky Is Pink. Directed by Shonali Bose, The Sky is Pink released on October 11th and managed to bring in decent numbers on its first day. Viewers appreciated performances of Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf. Since the film has a solo release, it was expected that it will open with a bang at the box office, but it didn’t. Even after good early reviews and spectacular star cast, the film managed to put up a decent number.

The Sky Is Pink has received good reviews from all corner which can result is good word of mouth and increased numbers for the film in the first weekend. The film had created quite a buzz for many reasons. Other than PeeCee making her comeback, the film had received a standing ovation at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).

Having said that, the film garners to a specific audience. According to the trade analyst, since the film is all about family and celebration of life, it is expected to hit the right chords with the middle-aged audience. It might not excite the youth or the younger audience. Also, The Sky Is Pink is clashing at the box office with Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff’s War.

Even though it’s been more than a week that War hit the big screens, it is doing quite well at the box office. Revealing the latest numbers, trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, “#War has a fantabulous *extended* Week 1... Fifth #Hindi film to hit ₹ 200 cr mark in *Week 1* / *Extended Week 1*... Biggest opener for #HrithikRoshan, #TigerShroff and #YRF [crosses #Sultan]...”

