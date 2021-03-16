The Big Bull teaser out: Abhishek Bachchan, Ajay Devgn introduce film as 'mother of all scams.' Watch video

Image Source : TWITTER/ ABHISHEK BACHCHAN Poster of Bigg Bull featuring Abhishek Bachchan

Abhishek Bachchan and Ajay Devgn starrer The Big Bull is all set to enthral the audience. Apparently, based on the life of Harshad Mehta, the makers have released the trailer saying it is 'mother of all scams'. Sharing the teaser of the film on Instagram Bachchan wrote, "Introducing The Big Bull... The mother of all scams!!! Trailer out on 19th March. #TheBigBull releasing on 8th April." The film will be released on streaming platform Disney Plus Hotstar.

In the video, we see glimpses of Abhishek in silhouette with Ajay Devgn's voice over. With an upbeat background score, Devgn is heard saying "The Big Bull, mother of all scams." Check out the teaser here:

Directed by Kookie Gulati and produced by Ajay Devgn, Anand Pandit and Vikrant Sharma, Kumar Mangat Pathak, the film is a retelling of stockbroker Harshad Mehta's life involving his financial crimes over a period of 10 years, from 1980 to 1990.

The teaser has already got fans excited and are flooding Twitter with appreciation posts. A user wrote, "This could be @juniorbachchan comeback.. and i am really hoping it for to be a success FireFolded hands he just rocks in this big businessman kind of roles Red heart it had been better if it releases on theatre , easily would hv crossed 100cr mark."

While another referred to his performance in Guru writing, "So Our #GuruBhai is back with bang.. best of luck..It will be an great huge super duper fabulous Hit.."

A third one wrote, "Abhishek! This glimpse of the first teaser made so much excitement for #THEBIGBULL now waiting for the trailer on 19th March ...

All the best wishes for the entire team of #TheBigBull."

The Big Bull releases on April 8 on OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar