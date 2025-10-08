The Ba***ds of Bollywood actor, who was rejected from a reality show, worked with Dharma Productions Read further to know about the actor who made a name for himself in the film industry through his skills and talent. He began his journey by auditioning for a dance reality show and later worked with Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions.

New Delhi:

Several actors in the industry came from diverse backgrounds and made their name in showbiz through their skills and talent. One such actor entered the industry by auditioning for reality TV shows but initially faced rejection. He didn't give up and later got the opportunity to participate in the same show as a wild card contestant.

Now, he has won the hearts of the audience with his performance in the Netflix show 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood. The actor’s name is Raghav Juyal. Known as the 'King of Slow Motion,' Raghav has created a niche fan base through his dance moves and is best known for his 'Slow Motion Walk.'

Rejected from a TV show

Raghav Juyal rose to fame with his performance in Dance India Dance season 3. For the unversed, he was initially rejected by judges Geeta and Remo D'Souza during the audition round but later got a chance as a wildcard contestant. Later, Raghav participated in Dance India Dance Li'l Masters 2 as the skipper for the team 'Raghav Ke Rockstars' and continued with his dance and hosting career.

Raghav Joyal's acting journey

For those who may not know, Raghav made his acting debut with the 2014 film 'Sonali Cable', where he was cast opposite Ali Fazal and Rhea Chakraborty. He went on to feature in the film ABCD 2, directed by Remo D’Souza, which also stars Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles.

He has also hosted several shows like Dance Plus, Rising Star, and Dance Champions. Raghav also participated as a contestant in Khatron Ke Khiladi season 7. Raghav has also featured in films and series like 'Kill', which was made under the banner of Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, 'Yudhra', 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan', 'Bahut Hua Sammaan', 'Abhay', 'Gyaarah Gyaarah', and others.

Won hearts with his performance in 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood'

Raghav recently appeared in Netflix’s hit show 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood' alongside Lakshya, Anya Singh, Manoj Pahwa, Sahher Bambba, Mona Singh, Bobby Deol, and others. He played the role of 'Parvaiz,' and his interaction with Emraan Hashmi in one of the episodes went viral online, garnering him praise.

In the scene, when Raghav’s character 'Parvaiz' met Emraan Hashmi, he couldn’t stop himself from singing Hashmi’s famous song 'Kaho Na Kaho' in an Arabic version. Not only this, but his acting throughout the series was also well-received by the audience.

Also Read: Do you know this Devdas, Bajrangi Bhaijaan set designer is aspiring to become Bihar's Deputy CM?