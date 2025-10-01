Tere Ishk Mein teaser: Dhanush and Kriti's love saga is all about heartbreak, longing, and revenge | Watch The makers of upcoming romantic drama film 'Tere Ishk Mein' released the official teaser on Wednesday, October 1, 2025. The movie is directed by Aanand L Rai and features Dhanush and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles.

The highly-anticipated trailer of Dhanush and Kriti Sanon's upcoming film 'Tere Ishk Mein' is finally out. The romantic drama follows the intense love story of Shankar and Mukti, portrayed by Dhanush and Kriti respectively.

The makers dropped the teaser on Wednesday, October 1, 2025, across social media platforms. They captioned the post as, "The Ishk karte toh bahut hain, ab #TereIshkMein mitne ki tayyari hai…Welcome to the grand world of Shankar and Mukti - in cinemas worldwide on 28th November, in Hindi and Tamil."

Social media users have reacted to the teaser, with many expressing their excitement. One user commented, "What a FIRE tease!!!" while another wrote, "Two National Award winners together… goosebumps already." The post has already garnered over 8,000 likes and hundreds of thousands of views on Instagram.

Tere Ishk Mein teaser is out now

The teaser opens with a glimpse of Kriti Sanon’s haldi ceremony. Moments later, a bruised and intense Dhanush enters the scene, walking up to her. A voiceover narrates, "I had gone to Banaras to cremate my father. Thought I'd bring back some holy Ganga-water for you. You're about to start a new life, at least wash away your old sins."

Moreover, Dhanush's character then adds a powerful line, "May Shankar bless you with a son. Then you’ll understand that those who die for love are also someone's sons."

Tere Ishk Mein release date

Aanand L Rai's directorial 'Tere Ishk Mein' is all set to hit the big screens on November 28, 2025. It is significant to note that the film will be released in Hindi and Tamil languages.

Tere Ishk Mein production details

The film is produced by Anand L Rai, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Himanshu Sharma under the banner T-Series. It is worth noting that music of the film is composed by Oscar winning composer AR Rahman.

