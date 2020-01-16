Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior Box Office Collection Day 6: Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan’s film enters Rs 100 cr club

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior Box Office Collection Day 6

The sound of Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan’s war cry is echoing all across the nation. The superstars returned to the big screen together after 13 long years and weaved the magic of their camaraderie for the viewers. While the two played the roles on the enemies in the film, Ajay Devgn played Tanhaji Malusare and Saif played Udaybhan Rathod, their onscreen persona has left the audience impressed. The film is setting the box office on fire even on the week days. On Wednesday, Tanhaji earned Rs 16 crore approx., according to Box Office India. The total box office collection of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior now stands at Rs 107 crore.

The period drama Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has become Ajay Devgn’s 5th consecutive film to enter the Rs 100 crore club and has broken the dry spell for Saif Ali Khan. In the last year itself, Ajay Devgn gave two 100-cr films De De Pyaar De and Total Dhamaal. Before that, his films Raid (2018) and Golmaal Again (2017) also crossed the Rs 100 crore mark. Also, it is the year 2020’s first film to reach this milestone. Good word of mouth and stellar reviews appears to be working in favour of the film as each day is experiencing more and more footfall in the theaters.

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior released alongside Deepika Padukone starrer Chhapaak on January 10th. It was the first clash of the biggies at the box office and it was expected that the films will give each other a tough competition. However, Deepika’s film failed to keep up. The film has managed to earn Rs 26 approx. at the box office in six days. Chhapaak hasn’t even reached half of Tanhaji in terms of box office collection.

#Chhapaak gets the benefit of partial holiday [Day 5]... Will, again, stay steady today [Wed; 15 Jan] due to #MakarSankranti festivities [partial holiday]... Fri 4.77 cr, Sat 6.90 cr, Sun 7.35 cr, Mon 2.35 cr, Tue 2.55 cr. Total: ₹ 23.92 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 15, 2020

Also, Ajay Devgn’s historical drama has been declared tax-free in Haryana after Uttar Pradesh. Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar's office tweeted on Wednesday. It is said that the film will soon be declared tax free in Maharashtra as well.

Senior BJP leader and former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday demanded that Ajay Devgn-starrer movie Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior be exempted from entertainment tax as the story of its protagonist need to be reached to maximum number of people.

Thank you Shri Yogi Adityanathji for making #TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior Tax-Free in Uttar Pradesh. I would also be delighted Sir if you watched our film 🙏@myogiadityanath #TanhajiUnitesIndia — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) January 14, 2020

He said, "The need of the hour is to ensure that bravery and valour of Tanaji Malusare, a trusted aide of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, reaches the new generation. The story of how Tanaji risked his life to capture the Kondana fort and laid down his life should reach the maximum number of people. Hence the film be made tax free."

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior Trailer:

