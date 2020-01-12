Image Source : INSTAGRAM Tanhaji box office collection day 2: Ajay Devgn's film adds another Rs 20 crore, crosses Rs 35 crore mark

Ajay Devgn, Kajol and Saif Ali Khan starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is pulling the family audience to cinema halls in huge numbers. After an excellent opening of Rs 15.10 crore, the period drama added whopping Rs 20 crore on Saturday at the box office. Now, the two-day collection of Tanhaji stands tall at Rs 35.10 crore, according to Box Office India report. The Om Raut directorial venture has been dominating Deepika Padukone starrer Chhapaak at the box office. Comparatively, Chhapaak has earned Rs 11 crore against Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior's Rs 35.10 crore in two days.

Furthermore, the report added that Tanhaji will emerge stronger on Sunday and, it may as well go on to earn Rs 50 crore in its first-weekend collection.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Saturday wrote, "#Tanhaji exceeds expectations and posts healthy total on Day 1... Biz grew rapidly from post-noon onwards... Excellent in #Maharashtra [#Mumbai, parts of #CP and #Nizam circuits]... Glowing word of mouth should ensure solid growth on Day 2 and 3... Fri ₹ 15.10 cr. #India biz".

In the film, Ajay Devgn features as the valiant Maratha warrior Subedar Tanhaji Malusare, Kajol plays his wife Savitri Bai and Saif Ali Khan is the antagonist Udaybhan Rathod who fights against Shivaji and his army during the Battle of Sinhagad. The coming together of the three stars is one of the key reasons behind Tanhaji's box office success.

Apart from the three lead actors, Tanhaji also stars Sharad Kelkar, Jagapathi Babu, Devdutta Nage, Pankaj Tripathi, Neha Sharma, Ajinkya Deo, Kailash Waghmare, Hardik Sangani, Luke Kenny, and Vipul Gupta.