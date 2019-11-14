Image Source : INSTAGRAM Tanhaji: Ajay Devgn shares new character posters from Om Raut's period drama film

Actor Ajay Devgn shared three new character posters from his upcoming film Tanhaji: The Unsung Hero on social media today. The period drams, also starring Saif Ali Khan, will mark Ajay's on-screen reunion with wife Kajol. Set in the 17th century, the Om Raut directorial is based on the life of Tanaji Malusare, an unsung warrior of Indian history and the military leader in the army of Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, founder of the Maratha Empire.

Padmavati Rao plays Chhatrapati Shivaji's mother Jijamata in Tanhaji. The caption of the character poster read, "Jab tak Kondhana pe bhagwa nahi lehrata, hum joote nahi pehnenge."

Tanhaji character posters

Sharad Kelkar has stepped into the shoes of Chhatrapati Shivaji for the film. "Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj - Patthar se thokar toh sab khate hain, patthar ko thokhar maare woh Maratha".

Luke Kenny plays Mughal emperor Aurangzeb in Tanhaji. "Aurangzeb Mughal Emperor - Hum mukkamal Hindustan ko fateh karne ka irada rakhte hain", said Ajay Devgn while sharing the character poster.

Produced by Ajay Devgn's ADF and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and directed by Om Raut, the film will release on January 10, 2020.

