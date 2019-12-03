Shabaash Mithu is Taapsee Pannu's birthday gift for captain Mithali Raj

Taapsee Pannu to play Mithali Raj in her biopic

Taapsee Pannu announced her first biopic ever on the birthday of Indian cricketer and former captain of Women's National Cricket Team Mithali Raj. The actress will be portraying Mithali on the big screen. On her birthday, Taapsee shared a couple of pictures in which Mithali can be seen cutting a cake and thereafter, Taapsee giving her a red rose. In her Instagram post, Taapsee wrote that it's an honour to play Mithali on the big screen and on her birthday, she promises her to make proud.

''Happy Happy Birthday Captain @mithaliraj ! You have made all of us proud in more than many ways and it’s truly an honour to be chosen to showcase your journey on screen. On this Birthday of yours I don’t know what gift I can give you but this promise that I shall give it all I have to make sure you will be proud of what you see of yourself on screen with #ShabaashMithu P.S- I am all prepared to learn THE ‘cover drive’ #HappyBirthdayCaptain,'' she wrote.

Taapsee is inclined towards sports. Besides owning a badminton team Pune Seven Aces in Premier Badminton League, Taapsee is also rumoured to be dating Olympic silver medallist badminton player Mathias Boe.

For unversed, Mithali is the highest run-scorer in women's international cricket history and the only woman cricketer to surpass the 6,000 run mark in ODIs.

On a related note, Taapsee's last release Saand Ki Aankh received lukewarm response at the box office. However, her Sujoy Ghosh's Badla went on to mint over Rs 100 crore.

