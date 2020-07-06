Sanjay Leela Bhansali arrives at Bandra police station to record statement in Sushant's suicide case

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH So far statements of 28 people have been recorded in connection with the actor.

Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali has reached Bandra police station to record his statement regarding Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide case. As per reports, Bhansali had offered his last three projects to Rajput initially but the duo couldn't work together due to date issues. As per PTI, Bhansali has reached the station with his legal team.

The Bandra police are also probing angle of potential professional rivalry in his suicide case.

Sushant Singh Rajput was supposed to get Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's production house but things didn't materialise. Reportedly, Sushant had even auditioned for SLB's TV show Saraswatichandra but could not become a part of the same. The friendship between the duo began from there. Sandeep Ssingh, Sushant's friend, who was the CEO of Bhansali's production house, reportedly said that the whole team had told Sushant that he was made for the big screen.

Sushant was preparing for Shekhar Kapur's film Paani, Yash Raj Films' project, when he got an offer for Bajirao Mastani. Bhansali had previously offered Ram Leela to Sushant but at that time, Sushant was under three-films contract of YRF. The filmmaker even had Sushant's name in mind for Padmavat but the duo again couldn't work together.

Yash Raj's casting director Shanoo Sharma was also summoned for interrogation on June 27. She had worked with Sushant for Shudh Desi Romance and Detective Byomkesh Bakshy.

Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur will also be called to record the statement. After Sushant's demise, he wrote on Twitter: "I knew the pain you were going through. I knew the story of the people that let you down so bad that you would weep on my shoulder. I wish I was around the last 6 months. I wish you had reached out to me. What happened to you was their Karma. Not yours. #SushantSinghRajput".

I knew the pain you were going through. I knew the story of the people that let you down so bad that you would weep on my shoulder. I wish Iwas around the last 6 months. I wish you had reached out to me. What happened to you was their Karma. Not yours. #SushantSinghRajput — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) June 15, 2020

Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, died by suicide in his suburban Bandra apartment on June 14.

Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, died by suicide in his suburban Bandra apartment on June 14.

