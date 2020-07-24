Kangana Ranaut's lawyer sends reply to Mumbai Police in Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KANGANA RANAUT Kangana Ranaut wants to fully cooperate with the Mumbai Police.

The lawyer of Kangana Ranaut has sent the actress' reply to Mumbai Police in the Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case. Kangana wants to record her statement with Mumbai Police but she is in her hometown Manali, Himachal Pradesh, since March 17 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The actress wants to fully cooperate with the Mumbai Police and have asked them to send across the questions via email.

According to her lawyer, Kangana is ready for a face-to-face interaction but only if the Mumbai Police could send any of their officers. She is also ready to record her statement through video recording if that could help the Mumbai Police.

The actress is in Himachal and can not travel to the Bandra Police Station, Mumbai, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier, Kangana said she has not received any formal summons from the Mumbai Police.

“There is no formal summon sent to Kangana , Rangoli keeps getting casual calls from the cops for past 2 weeks, Kangana wants to record statement but we don’t get any response from @mumbaipolice, Here’s a screen shot of message Rangoli ji sent to @mumbaipolice.” The screengrab shows a conversation between Rangoli and a Mumbai Police officer. It begins with “Ya kisi ko bhej de (Or should we send someone?)," Kangana Ranaut team wrote on Twitter.

This isn’t the first time Kangana’s team has expressed the actor’s enthusiasm for participating in the investigation. On July 2, the team wrote on Twitter, “Ms #KanganaRanaut hasn’t received any such request from @MumbaiPolice yet, but as and when she does, she is more than willing to co-operate,” a tweet by Kangana’s team read.

