Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari Trailer Out! Manoj Bajpayee, Diljit Dosanjh, Fatima are ready for a epic showdown

Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari Trailer Out!

The makers of Manoj Bajpayee, Diljit Dosanjh and Fatima Sana Shaikh starrer comedy family entertainer, Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari, have released the fun trailer of the film on Wednesday. The film brings actor Manoj Bajpayee playing a 90s-era wedding detective, Mangal, who is chasing a prospective groom, Suraj, played by Diljit Dosanjh, to find and reveal his vices. The film also features Fatima Sana Shaikh in the lead role. The trailer is a fun ride and the film is expected to be even more hilariously with actor like Diljit leaving viewers in splits.

Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari is a social satire, a social commentary on how arranged marriages happen in India; how the match-making process for marriages happen between two families. The film is among the big Diwali releases of 2020. Get ready to be a part in the most awaited wedding of the year.

Check out the trailer here-

Helmed by The Zoya Factor (2019) and Parmanu (2018) famed director Abhishek Sharma, Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari is a slice of life story set in the 1990s where Suraj Singh Dhillon is your quintessential Punjabi young bachelor who is looking to get hitched to a beautiful girl. He is suave, he is smart, he is handsome and funny - a killer combination! Then, why is he finding it so hard to get hitched?

Talking about the film, director Abhishek Sharma said, "This film captures the innocence of bygone times. There is a certain simplicity in the tone we have used which we hope to remind people of the movies of Hrishikesh Mukherjee and Basu Chatterjee. It is a clean family-comedy. It is a funny film but we have consciously ensured to not tread into slapstick humor. It’s a take on the great Indian wedding ‘milestone’ where the whole family participated and ends up in hilarious situations."

Playing Goliath to Dosanjh’s David is the stellar Manoj Bajpayee, playing the character of Madhu Mangal Rane, a middle-aged wedding detective from Bombay. A cat and mouse game ensues where both are trying to gain upmanship, eliciting genuine laughs and rib-tickling situations along the way.Will Suraj be able to gain the upper hand on Mangal?! Has it ever been possible?! That is the million-dollar question.

The film's brilliant cast includes names like Annu Kapoor, Manoj Pahwa, Seema Pahwa, Supriya Pilgaonkar, Neha Pendse, Manuj Sharma, Neeraj Sood, Abhishek Banerjee, Vijay Raaz, Karishma Tanna,Vanshika Sharma amongst others.

