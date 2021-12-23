Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@IAMSUNNYDEOL Sunny Deol announces the wrap of the first schedule of Gadar 2

Gadar: Ek Prem Katha was one of the biggest hits of 2001 and is still a moment in cinema that no one will forget. The film stands tall even today and has a strong recall value. 20 years later, Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel are back with "The Biggest Ever Sequel”. On the 20 year anniversary of Gadar Sunny Deol, Anil Sharma and Zee studios announced the sequel Gadar 2 with a motion poster which is a dramatic one, featuring fire burning through cracks on the soil, hinting at how intense the sequel is going to be.

Between October and November the cast has been sharing pictures of creative sessions, script reading sessions, shoot commencing pictures, on location pictures. The film has been shot in the beautiful mountains of Himachal Pradesh.

After 25 days of shoot, Sunny Deol announces the wrap of the first schedule with an emotional message saying “Only a fortunate few get to bring amazing characters back to life. Presenting Tara Singh 20 years later! Wrapped the first schedule of #Gadar2. Feeling blessed” with pictures of Tara Singh. The picture shows sunny Deol as Tara Singh looking majestic with kindness in his eyes.

The sequel is directed by Anil Sharma under the Zee Studios production. The film is scheduled for a 2022 release.