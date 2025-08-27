Sunita Ahuja breaks silence on divorce rumours with actor Govinda, says 'No one can separate us' Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja broke silence on her divorce rumours with the actor and slammed people for believing false news.

New Delhi:

Bollywood actor Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja have been in the news for a long time, courtesy of their divorce rumours. The separation rumours have been doing the rounds for a long time, even before Govinda was injured in a misfire.

On Wednesday, the couple was spotted together at the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi 2025. Dressed in maroon traditional attire, the couple greeted paparazzi and media persons and then broke the silence on the divorce rumours.

What did Sunita Ahuja say?

'If something had happened, then we would have been so close today. There would have been a distance between us. No one can separate us, not even if God comes from above. My Govinda is only mine and no one else's. Until we open our mouths, please do not say anything on this,' denying the rumours of filing for divorce, Sunita Ahuja told ANI.

Earlier, Govinda's sister, the manager and their daughter Tina have refuted the separation claims. However, Govinda's manager told HT, the couple's rough patch is old news. The two not only moved on from it but are also very much together.

The couple has been together for 4 decades

Govinda and Sunita have been together for the last 40 years. They tied the knot in 1987. Govinda was 24 years old and Sunita was 18 years old at the time of their marriage.

In a recent interview, Sunita Ahuja did not comment on any of the previous claims, but she was seen expressing love for her husband and said that no one can love Govinda more than her. Moreover, in her first vlog too, Sunita was seen visiting a temple and expressing love towards her husband and actor Govinda.

