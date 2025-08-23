Govinda's manager and sister refute rumours of divorce with Sunita Ahuja Govinda's sister Kamini Khanna and his manager have called their split an old matter. At the same time, they added that the couple has resolved their issues.

New Delhi:

The news of Govinda and his wife Sunita's divorce has taken over the tabloids. Reportedly, Sunita has filed for divorce; however, the news was denied by Govinda's sister and manager. While none of them gave a clear answer, it seems like all is not well in the paradise.

Govinda's sister Kamini Khanna reacts to divorce rumours

Govinda's sister Kamini Khanna, reacting to the news of divorce, said that differences within the family are not a big deal. While talking to Amar Ujala, she said that Govinda is like a son to her and she still sees him the same way. 'Sometimes there is some discord in every house; it is a part of life. But it should not be forgotten that the relationship between husband and wife is the most special. In that, both of them understand each other and solve the problems. I am confident that Govinda and Sunita will also handle their relationship,' Kamini added.

Govinda's manager called it an old matter

Talking to HT, Govinda's manager, Shashi Sinha, said on the news of divorce that the reports going on in the media are based on old incidents. 'They are living the same way as they used to live earlier. Govinda's office and house are very close, so it is not correct to say that they are living separately. The reality is that both are together and life is going on as before. The news of divorce that is being raised is actually old things that are being presented by refreshing them again and again. There is nothing new,' his manager added.

Govinda and Sunita are trying to reconcile?

Govinda and Sunita have been together for the last 40 years. A report by Hotterfly claims that the two have been trying to resolve their differences since June. In a recent interview, Sunita Ahuja did not comment on any of the previous claims, but she was seen expressing love for her husband and said that no one can love Govinda more than her.

Also Read: Divorce rumours to Govinda's recovery, here's all Sunita Ahuja revealed in her first vlog