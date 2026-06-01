Suman Kalyanpur dies: 5 iconic songs that many thought were sung by Lata Mangeshkar

New Delhi:

The music world lost one of its most beloved voices on Sunday, May 31. Veteran playback singer and Padma Bhushan awardee Suman Kalyanpur passed away at the age of 89 due to age-related issues, according to a close friend. Her death has left fans and members of the film industry mourning the loss of a singer whose songs have stood the test of time.

Author Mangala Khadilkar, who wrote the Marathi biography Suman Sugandh, told PTI, "Suman ji passed away at around 8 pm at her residence in Lokhandwala due to old age. She passed away peacefully. For the last few days she was listening to her own songs."

Suman Kalyanpur songs that remind you of Lata Mangeshkar

Over a career spanning decades, Suman Kalyanpur gave Hindi cinema some unforgettable melodies. Songs like Aajkal Tere Mere Pyar Ke Charche, Mera Pyaar Bhi Tu Hai, Tumne Pukara Aur Hum Chale Aaye, Na Na Karte Pyar Tumhin Se and Tumse O Haseena continue to be loved by listeners even today.

Interestingly, several of her songs were often mistaken for Lata Mangeshkar's because of the striking similarity in their voices. Here are five such tracks:

Na Na Karte Pyar Tumhin Se (Jab Jab Phool Khile)

Haal-e-dil Unko Sunana Tha (Fariyad, 1964)

Yun Hi Dil Ne Chaha Tha (Dil Hi To Hai, 1963)

Na Tum Hamen Jano (Baat Ek Raat Ki, 1962)

Dil Ek Mandir Hai (Title song, 1963)

When Suman Kalyanpur spoke about her voice's similarity with Lata Mangeshkar

Despite being compared to Lata Mangeshkar throughout her career, Suman Kalyanpur never let those comparisons define her. "My voice is similar to Lata tai's. But, if keenly listened to, a connoisseur can tell them apart. I sang every song to the best of my capacity. I never bothered about any comparisons people made. I never imitated anyone since I firmly believed in sticking to my own style of singing," she once told ETimes.

She also openly spoke about her admiration for the legendary singer. "I always admired Lata tai's sweet and melodious voice since I listened to her before I began singing professionally. I was impressed by her Taannas, Harkati and Murki in her songs. 'Suron ki nazakat bahut acchi lagti thi'," she explained.

Suman Kalyanpur is survived by her daughter, Charu.

Also read: Suman Kalyanpur dies at 89: A look at the legendary singer's family tree