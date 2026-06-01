Suman Kalyanpur dies at 89: A look at the legendary singer's family tree

New Delhi:

Veteran playback singer Suman Kalyanpur was one of the most respected voices in Indian music. The Padma Bhushan awardee breathed her last at the age of 89 on Sunday, May 31, 2026, due to age-related issues. The news of her demise has left the film industry and fans in deep shock. While her contribution to Hindi, Marathi and several other regional film industries is widely celebrated, her personal life has largely stayed away from the spotlight.

Have a look at her family tree here.

Early life and family background

Originally named Suman Hemmadi, she hailed from a family that was known for its high respect for education and the arts. Her father was Shankar Rao Hemmadi who served as an officer in the Central Bank of India. Her mother was Seeta Hemmadi. She had four younger sisters and a brother as she happened to be the eldest among six siblings.

Her one sister, namely Shyama Hemmady, had an interest in singing just like Suman. This factor certainly played an important part in her success in the world of music since her efforts finally paid off when she emerged as one of India’s most beloved playback singers.

Marriage to Ramanand Kalyanpur

Suman got married to businessman Ramanand Kalyanpur from Mumbai in the year 1958. After getting married, she changed her surname to Kalyanpur and started to be recognised as Suman Kalyanpur all over the country.

Reports suggest that Ramanand was a supportive presence throughout her career and often accompanied her to recording sessions. The couple shared a long marriage until Ramanand's death in 2008.

Daughter Charul Agny

Suman Kalyanpur and Ramanand Kalyanpur had one daughter, Charul Agny. Unlike her celebrated mother, Charul chose to lead a life away from the entertainment industry and has largely remained out of the public eye.

After her marriage, she moved to the United States, where she settled with her family. Despite maintaining a low profile, Charul continues to be an important part of the singer's personal life.

Grandchildren carrying forward the legacy

The legendary singer is also a proud grandmother. Her family includes granddaughter Aaishanni Agny and grandson Aavniesh Agny. According to reports, Aaishanni founded an NGO in Mumbai named after her grandmother.

Also Read: Suman Kalyanpur, legendary singer behind timeless classics, dies at 89