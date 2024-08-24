Saturday, August 24, 2024
     
  5. Stree 2: Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao's horror comedy crosses Rs 300 cr mark on second Friday

Despite being released alongside Akshay Kumar's Khel Khel Mein and John Abraham-starrer Vedaa, the horror comedy remains unstoppable at the box office and has touched the prestigious Rs 300 crore easily. Check out its day-wise collections.

Written By: Aseem Sharma @kaafir_aseem New Delhi Published on: August 24, 2024 9:15 IST
stree 2 box office
Image Source : SCREENGRABS FROM INSTAGRAM VIDEOS Stree 2 was released in cinemas on the occasion of Independence Day 2024.

Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's horror comedy Stree 2 is undoubtedly the biggest horror comedy films in recent times and still there is no stopping for the movie at the box office. As per Sacnilk, the film has breached the Rs 300 crore mark on its second Friday, taking the total collections to just above Rs 308 crore. On Day 9, Stree 2 minted Rs 16.5 crore nett in India.

Day-wise box office collections for Stree 2

Day 0 (Wednesday) - Rs 8.5 crore

Day 1 (Thursday) - Rs 51.8 crore
Day 2 (Friday) - Rs 31.4 crore
Day 3 (Saturday) - Rs 43.85 crore
Day 4 (Sunday) - Rs 55.9 crore
Day 5 (Monday) - Rs 38.1 crore
Day 6 (Tuesday) - Rs 25.8 crore
Day 7 (Wednesday) - Rs 19.5 crore
Day 8 (Thursday) - Rs 16.8 crore
Day 9 (Friday) - Rs 16.5 crore
Total - Rs 308.15 crore

 

Deets about Stree 2 and India TV's ratings

Directed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Maddock Films, Stree 2 also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, Aparshakti Khurana and Tamannaah Bhatia in pivotal roles. Akshay Kumar and Varun Dhawan were seen in special appearances in Stree 2. These two stars are likely to be seen in the next installment of Stree in pivotal roles, which will reportedly hit theatres in 2027. Stree 2 is the sequel to the 2018 release of the same name. India TV's Aseem Sharma rated Stree 2, four out of 5 stars and termed it 'one of the finest films of 2024'.

