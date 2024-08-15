Stree 2: Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan's cameo garner 'loudest claps', actors enters Supernatural Universe

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/X Stree 2 is released in cinemas alongside Akshay Kumar's Khel Khel Mein.

Stree 2, starring Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor and Panjak Tripathi in the lead roles, is currently trending high on social media, as it is one of the three releases that hit cinemas on the occasion of Independence Day 2024. The film has garnered mostly positive reviews from film critics and the audience. Many people who have watched Stree 2 in cinemas in the early shows and night shows on August 14 have put out their views and revealed information about the three cameos in the film, adding more excitement among moviegoers.

Fans of the Stree franchise were already aware of Tamannaah Bhatia and Varun Dhawan's cameo in Stree 2 but Akshay Kumar, yes you read it right, came out of the syllabus and what a cameo it was. As per the posts shared on various X users, Akshay will be seen playing the lead antagonist in the next installment as he was shown in the credit scenes of the film.

Looking at these post, it is confirmed that Akshay Kumar not only played a vital cameo in Stree 2 but will be returning as an antagonist in its next chapter. Stree 3 will also mark Akshay's return to the horror genre after a long gap.

Not only Akshay but Varun Dhawan as Bhediya also stirred the internet and netizens are anticipating his love angle with Shraddha's character in the next part.

Stree 2 Movie Review

India TV's Aseem Sharma in his review for the film gave four out of 5 stars and wrote, ''Stree 2 is without a shadow of a doubt one of the finest films of 2024 with a perfect storyline, acting performances, and beautiful direction. The VFX in the film will also not disappoint you and the horror scenes are going to give you nightmares for sure. If you have watched the OG film, then there should not be any dilemma about whether to watch this one or not. Or if either horror or comedy is your favourite genre then also Stree 2 is highly recommended.''

