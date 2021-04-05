Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KATRINA KAIF Sooryavanshi: Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif starrer release postponed once again due to Maharashtra lockdown

Akshay Kumar's much-awaited film Sooryavanshi's release has been postponed once again due to the rising coronavirus cases. Earlier, Akshay Kumar had announced that the film will be released in theatres on April 30. As per the statement released by the makers, "The Honorable Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Mr Uddhav Thackeray had a discussion with director Rohit Shetty yesterday. In the meeting, Mr. Uddhav Thackeray appreciated Rohit Shetty as he took the brave and difficult decision of postponing Sooryavanshi owing to the current COVID situation in the state."

In the Rohit Shetty directorial, Akshay Kumar will be seen as a DSP and Katrina Kaif will be playing his love interest. The two actors will be seen coming together for Sooryavanshi after nine years. Katrina earlier said, "Akshay is one of the most hardworking actors I know. In fact, I learnt so much from him -- the dedication, the punctuality. It also helps that he has a great sense of humour." The two have previously worked in films such as Namastey London, Sing Is Kinng, Humko Deewana Kar Gaye, Welcome and Tees Maar Khan.

Sooryavanshi will also witness Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh come together for a high-octane climax. When the three worlds Sooryavanshi, Singham and Simmba will collide in the film, it will definitely be EPIC.

For the unversed, Akshay Kumar has tested positive for the COVID-19. The actor recently got admitted to the hospital in Mumbai as a precautionary measure.