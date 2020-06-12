Sonu Sood bids adieu to 2000 migrants heading to their homes in Uttar Pradesh

Image Source : SCREENGRAB Sonu Sood has turned out to be the real-life hero for the migrant workers.

Sonu Sood, who has been on a mission to send migrants across the country back to their homes amid coronavirus crisis, bid adieu to 2000 people at Borivali station, Mumbai. The actor came to see off the migrants and also distributed essentials to them before they headed to Uttar Pradesh. The actor has so far arranged buses and flights for the migrant labourers. Sonu turned out to be the real-life hero for the migrant workers. His fan base is expanding day by day and people are in complete awe of the work he has been doing. However, despite his selfless service, he became a political target when Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut questioned his intentions. As per a PTI report, Sonu estimates that he has helped 18,000-20,000 workers to go back to their homes, which includes flights for the migrants of Assam, Odisha and Uttarakhand.

Watch the recent video of Sonu bidding goodbye to the people at Borivali station below:

Real-life hero #SonuSood bids goodbye to 2000 migrants heading to their homes in UP.@SonuSood pic.twitter.com/SBGyw7pR6q — IndiaTV ShowBiz (@IndiaTVShowbiz) June 12, 2020

Talking to PTI about the controversy, he said, “I have nothing to do with politics. I am doing this purely out of my love for migrants. I want to help reunite them with their families".

Sonu is also active on Twitter and has been replying to his fans regularly. Recently, a user reached out for his help. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "Dear Sir @SonuSood @shubhamVawasthi My Neighbour Mr Sitaram Lost his wife at Native place Varanasi Trying to go to Varanasi For Spiritual Work They are total 3 member please help @SonuSood sir we don’t have any other option then you."

Sonu was quick to respond. "I am sorry for the loss. will send him tomorrow. He will reach his home soon. God bless," he tweeted.

I am sorry for the loss. 🙏 will send him tomorrow. He will reach his home soon. God bless. https://t.co/s6cjHOq819 — sonu sood (@SonuSood) June 10, 2020

