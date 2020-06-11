Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SONUSOOD Sonu Sood helps man reach his village to perform last rites of his wife

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood catapulted to the national spotlight for his work in helping migrants reach their homes. Not only this, but he is also even winning hearts by actively replying to the people reaching out for his help on social media. While one is asking his help to meet his girlfriend other one is asking him to make him reach the beauty parlour. Yet he displayed his dedication and care for these people by helping a man reach his hometown in Varanasi to attend the last rites of his wife. A fan while tagging the actor on Twitter reached out for his help and wrote, "Dear Sir @SonuSood @shubhamVawasthi My Neighbour Mr Sitaram Lost his wife at Native place Varanasi Trying to go to Varanasi For Spiritual Work They are total 3 member please help @SonuSood sir we don’t have any other option then you."

Sonu was quick to respond and tweeted, "I am sorry for the loss. will send him tomorrow. He will reach his home soon. God bless." Have a look at the conversation here:

I am sorry for the loss. 🙏 will send him tomorrow. He will reach his home soon. God bless. https://t.co/s6cjHOq819 — sonu sood (@SonuSood) June 10, 2020

Not only this, he even extended helping hands to an old man after a person tweeted, "Sir @SonuSood humare ghrke baju me ek bujurg admi rhta hai yahi ambernath(kalyan) me Unko apne parivaar ke pass jana hai.Hum log ne bahot koshish kiya train ya bus ka magar kuch ho nahi para hai.unhe gorakhpur jana hai To kya aap unki madat karenge ghar pahuchme me pariwar ke pas."

Sonu replied and wrote, "Kal ghar jayenge? Koi saath me jane ke liye hai jo unka khayal rakhe?Details bhejein."

Sonu Sood has turned out to be the real-life hero for the migrant workers and his fans are in awe of him. The actor, viewed as a messiah of sorts for migrants and also the unlikely centre of debates over his motivations and possible political leanings, has been arranging for transport for thousands of migrants desperate to return to their home states. He estimates that he has helped 18,000-20,000 workers to go back to their homes in states such as Odisha, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand.

"I intend to work till the last migrant reaches his home. The journey has to continue in full force. No one should be rendered homeless. We want them to reach home safely,” Sood told PTI.

On Monday night, he was stopped outside the Bandra Terminus by the Railway Protection Force from meeting labourers but the actor said he understood the situation.

"This is for the first time that I was stopped but that's ok. I was stopped by the RPF as they believed that the 2,000-2,500 migrants who were there may get too excited to see me and things may go out of control. They told me not to meet them personally. I understand the protocol and I followed it," he added.

-With PTI inputs

