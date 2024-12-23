Sonu Sood, Jacqueline Fernandez starrer 'Fateh' trailer is out now | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI Sonu Sood and Jacqueline Fernandez starrer Fateh trailer is out now

Actor Sonu Sood, who is in the news for his generosity and social work, is coming up with a new film, 'Fateh'. Its trailer has been released on Monday, which is all about bloodshed and full-on action. Jacqueline Fernandez is the heroine opposite Sonu Sood in this film. Along with acting, Sonu has also taken charge of directing it. Yes! He is making his debut in the world of direction through 'Fateh'. He has been promoting this film on social media for a long time and has unveiled its trailer. This film is based on cyber crime. The actor is seen showing his action prowess in this film

Fateh trailer is out now

At the beginning of the trailer, it is told that the film is based on a real incident. Apart from Sonu Sood and Jacqueline, the trailer also features Naseeruddin Shah and Vijay Raaz. The action scenes of this film have been designed by Hollywood technicians. The film 'Fateh' will hit the theatres on January 10, 2025. The 2.58-minute long trailer features the punchline, 'Bad things don't happen with good people'. The entire trailer of Sonu Sood's film is full of action.

Watch the trailer here:

Sonu Sood will donate the earnings of Fateh

Sonu Sood revealed that he will donate the entire earnings from this film. The actor recently announced this while mentioning that 'Fateh' is a film made for the people of the country. The entire earnings from this will be donated to old age homes and orphanages. This decision of the actor has won the hearts of the fans.

