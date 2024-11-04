Singham Again vs Bhool Bhulaiyaa Day 3 BO Report: Ajay Devgn, Kartik Aaryan films cross Rs 100 crore mark

Follow us on Image Source : X Singham Again vs Bhool Bhulaiyaa Day 3 box office

Just a day after Diwali, two big Bollywood films 'Singham Again' and 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' were released in theatres last Friday. People had high expectations from both films. It was believed that they would get a bumper opening due to the Diwali weekend. Both started well on the first day itself. Now it has been 3 days since the release of both films, they have crossed the first-weekend test. Singham Again and have crossed the 100 crore mark. Both seem to be crossing the weekend test, but in terms of earnings, Ajay Devgan's film has gone far ahead of Kartik Aryan, which is going to be very difficult to chase now. Let us tell you how much both the films earned with the third day's figures.

Earnings of 'Singham Again'

According to the figures of Sacnilk, 'Singham Again' performed well in its first 2 days at the box office and earned an estimated Rs 86 crore in India. On the third day too, crowds came to the theatres to watch this film and the estimated figures came out on Sunday as well. The film has earned an estimated Rs 35 crore so far. These are initial figures, an increase of about five to seven crores will be seen from this. The total figure so far is Rs 121 crore.

Take a look at the figures

Day 1 (Friday) Rs 43.5 crore

Day 2 (Saturday) Rs 42.5 crore

Day 3 (Sunday) Rs 35 crore Initial Trends

Total Collection Rs 121 crore (estimated)

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' Earnings

According to the figures of Sacnilk, Kartik Aaryan's 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' performed well at the box office in its first 2 days and earned an estimated Rs 72.50 crore. The third-day box office collection of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' has also been close to Rs 33.5 crore. This figure can see an increase of one to three crores. It is believed that Kartik's film will not be able to cross the 40 crore mark on the third day. If we look at the total collection, it is close to 106 crores.

Take a look at the figures

First Day (Friday) Rs 35.5 crore

Second Day (Saturday) Rs 37 crore

Third-Day (Sunday) Rs 33.5 crore Initial Trends

Total Collection Rs 106 crore (estimated)

At present, if we look at the earnings of both, 'Singham Again' and 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' are giving tough competition, but 'Singham Again' is leading the race by earning 15-17 crores more. Both films are getting the special advantage of being associated with a big franchise.

