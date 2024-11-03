Amaran to Lucky Baskhar, South Indian films competing in theatres with Singham Again, BB3 with better stories

Follow us on Image Source : X Have a look at South Indian films running in theatres

Two big films, Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 released in theatres on November 1 and took over the theatres. While Kartik Aaryan and Ajay Devgn's films are closing to earn Rs 100 crores at the box office, several South Indian films are giving tough competition to these Bollywood films. So let's have a look at South Indian films competing in theatres with Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

Amaran (Tamil)

Amaran is an action-packed biographical drama directed by Rajkumar Periasamy. The film tells the true story of Major Mukund Varadarajan, an officer in the Indian Army's Rajput Regiment, who displayed exceptional bravery during the Qazipathri Operation in Shopian, Kashmir, back in 2014. Posthumously, his heroism earned him the Ashok Chakra-India's highest peacetime gallantry award. Amaran stars Sivakarthikeyan in a new avatar, taking on the role of the courageous army man. He is joined by Sai Pallavi, an actress who has a reputation for taking on only selective and impactful projects.

The film is based on India's Most Fearless: True Stories of Modern Military by Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh, which recounts the real-life exploits of heroes like Major Mukund Varadarajan. To capture the story authentically, the film was shot extensively in Kashmir's picturesque and challenging terrains, adding a sense of realism to the gripping narrative. Produced by Kamal Haasan’s Raajkamal Films International, this film promises to be a powerful tribute to a national hero, blending high-octane action with heartfelt moments of sacrifice and duty.

Lucky Baskhar

Here’s a film that transports us to the 1980s with an intriguing story. Lucky Baskhar follows Baskhar, a struggling bank cashier who finds an unexpected path to wealth. Dulquer Salmaan, known for his knack for picking strong scripts across languages, takes on this gritty role, bringing to life the journey of an ordinary man who makes some unusual choices.

Directed by Venky Atluri, known for Vaathi/Sir, the film explores the price of chasing wealth and the following repercussions. Baskhar's journey is all too relatable-a middle-class man willing to risk everything to overcome family pressures and find financial security. This relatability is the audience's drawing point and step into Baskhar's morally complex world, making it all the more compelling. The cast also includes key roles played by Meenaakshi Chaudhary, Ramki, and Maganti Srinath. The film has a nostalgic setting and a thrilling plot. Watch Lucky Baskhar to see how it captures the spirit of an era and the struggles that come with ambition and risk.

Bagheera

Bagheera is a much-awaited vigilante action drama from Kannada cinema, starring Srii Murali as the intense lead and Rukmini Vasanth. The film traces the journey of an ordinary man with superhero aspirations. He takes on the world as a vigilante, embodying strength, justice, and conviction. Directed by DR Suri and written by Prashanth Neel, famous as the director of the KGF series, Bagheera has been in the making for over three years, building anticipation among fans. Over these three years, Murali underwent a complete physical transformation, even giving up favourite foods like biryani and ghee to play the dual roles of a cop named Vedanth and the vigilante Bagheera.

The film marks a significant reunion for Murali and Neel after their successful collaboration on Ugramm, which turned Murali into the celebrated "Roaring Star" of Kannada cinema. The film, produced by Hombale Films (KGF and Kantara), brings a unique twist to the superhero genre, blending a homegrown story with the appeal of Western vigilantes, particularly drawing inspiration from Batman. This local yet globally relatable hero promises to strike a chord with audiences, following the trend of rooted superhero tales like Bhavesh Joshi, Minnal Murali and Hanu-Man. Bagheera has a grounded story combined with action that speaks to the hopes, struggles, and grit of the Indian audience and, thus, isn't the one to be missed.

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan makes big revelation about his smoking habits, says he has quit | WATCH