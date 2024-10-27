Sidharth Malhotra to romance Janhvi Kapoor in North meets South love story titled 'Param Sundari'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sidharth Malhotra to romance Janhvi Kapoor in his next film

Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra, who made his debut 12 years back will now be seen romancing a 12-year-old younger actress in his next film. He has proved his ability in every genre including action, thriller, biopics, and romance. Once again the actor is going to be seen in a romantic drama after doing several patriotic films. Siddharth Malhotra, who started his career in 2012 with Student of the Year has shared the screen with many actresses from Alia Bhatt to Kiara Advani. Now he will be seen opposite an actress, with whom he has never worked before. Yes! Fresh pair alert.

Siddharth and Janhvi Kapoor come on board

Siddharth Malhotra will be seen on the big screen with Janhvi Kapoor in the film titled, Param Sundari. The movie is being directed by Tushar Jalota. For the unversed, Tushar is known for directing Abhishek Bachchan's film Dasvi. Siddharth and Janhvi will be seen together in a film for the first time.

What is the story of Param Sundari?

According to the reports, there were plans to make a thriller film with Siddharth and Janhvi Kapoor, but now it will be a romantic story. Param Sundari will be based on a boy and a girl belonging to different cultures. Siddharth will play the role of a rich and handsome businessman from Delhi, who falls in love with Janhvi Kapoor, a modern artist with strong views from Kerala. If readers can recall correctly, several Bollywood films like Chennai Express and 2 States were also based on the plot of North guys falling for a South girl.

When will the shooting start?

The shooting of the rom-com Param Sundari, directed by Tushar Jalota, is going to start in December this year. The first schedule will be shot in Delhi with Siddharth Malhotra and then the team will leave for Kerala. The remaining scenes will be shot in Mumbai's studio. The shooting of the film can be completed by 2025. The look test of both the stars has also been done. It is being said that the title is taken from Kriti Sanon starrer Mimi's song Param Sundari, so she may also have a cameo in the film. At present, no official announcement has been made in this regard yet.

Also Read: Singham Again Vs Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Ajay Devgn or Kartik Aaryan, who's winning in the advance booking race?