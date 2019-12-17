Shilpa Shetty’s comeback film Nikamma to release on June 5; check first look poster

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Shilpa Shetty’s comeback film Nikamma to release on June 5

Shilpa Shetty, who is all set to make her comeback on the big screen after 13 long years, has announced the release date of her film Nikamma. The actress shared the first look of the star cast of the film and wrote, “Super excited to announce that #Nikamma is releasing on 5th June, 2019. Have had such an amazing experience working with @sabbir24x7, @abhimanyud & @ShirleySetia, and now, I can’t wait for you guys to watch it! Mark the date! See you in the theatres!”

Directed by Sabbir Khan, Nikamma will mark the debut on YouTube sensation Shirley Setia and also stars Bhagyashree’s son Abhimanyu Dasani. In the posters, Shirley and Abhimanyu can be seen sharing a cute moment with each other. On the other hand, Shilpa sizzles in a red off-shoulder gown. Check out-

Sabbir, who has directed films like Baaghi, Heropanti, Kambakkht Ishq and others, will venture into production as well with this film. He will co-produce the film under his banner Sabbir Khan Films along with Sony Pictures. He shared the posters saying, “NIKAMMA ... Arriving on 5th June 2020. Get ready to meet this lovable couple and of course the sassy Shilpa Shetty who makes a comeback to the screen after 13 years. Nikamma once again gives me a chance to say a big story with rank newcomers, bring their talent to the fore and give them a platform. This also marks my first as a producer in collaboration with Sony pictures so super excited to bring this to you in the new year !!! @theshilpashetty @abhimanyud @shirleysetia @sonypicturesin.”

Talking about her role in Nikamma, Shilpa Shetty earlier said, “It feels great, I am ready to take that plunge again and looking forward to be back on the big screen. It’s a refreshingly unique project and I am looking forward to working with Sabbir. I loved my role, and it’s something I’ve never down before... I can’t wait for my audiences to see me in a new avatar.”

