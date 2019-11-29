Shilpa Shetty to be paired opposite Paresh Rawal in Hungama 2

Shilpa Shetty has a glamorous role in Hungama 2

Shilpa Shetty is the latest actor to come on board for Priyadarshan's Hungama 2. The director, who is making his comeback in Bollywood after seven years. His last Hindi directorial was Rangrezz in 2013. Though he has been active in industry down south, the filmmaker maintained a distance from HIndi film industry. His comeback vehicle Hungama 2 features Paresh Rawal, Meezaan Jaaferi and South actor Pranitha Subhash in important roles. The film will go on floors from January 6.

Shilpa Shetty who was on sabbatical post-pregnancy is making her comeback to the films after 13 years. Though she has been active on social media and television, the actress didn't do any movie after 2007 Apne. Her last cameo was in her production Dishkiyaoon.

Shilpa will be seen as a glamorous, career-oriented woman. She will be paired opposite Paresh Rawal, who was also in Priyadarshan's 2003 film Hungama. As Shilpa has hardly explored the genre of comedy, she was excited about the idea.

Calling Shilpa's character most hilarious one in the movie, Priyadarshan told Mid-Day, "For this role, I wanted an actor who has ruled the film industry as the character is integral [to the narrative]''.

Priyadarshan

Hungama 2 is not a sequel of 2003 hit. The new movie has a different storyline. When asked the reason behind the title Priyadarshan said, ''We have titled the film Hungama 2 because it has funny situations arising from confusion and misunderstandings, and thus, has the spirit of Hungama."