Shershaah: Sidharth Malhotra starrer late Captain Vikram Batra biopic to release on 2nd July

Image Source : TWITTER/@DHARMAMOVIES Shershaah releases on 2nd July

Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra announced the new release date of his upcoming film Shershaah on Saturday. The actor took to social media to share new posters of the film and wrote, "The untold true story of Captain Vikram Batra (PVC) is all set to unravel on the big screens. #Shershaah coming to theatres near you on 2nd July, 2021. See you at the movies!" The film also stars Kabir Singh actress Kiara Advani. Directed by Vishnu Varadhan, the film will mark his Bollywood debut.

Filmmaker Karan Johar's Dharma Productions also shared the announcement and wrote, "We’re honoured & proud to be showing this journey - #Shershaah in cinemas on 2nd July, 2021, starring @sidmalhotra & @kiaraaliaadvani Directed by #VishnuVaradhan. See you at the movies!"

In the film, actor Sidharth Malhotra will be seen stepping into the shoes of Kargil hero late Captain Vikram Batra. Batra fought back valiantly during the 1999 Kargil War between India and Pakistan. It was his brave efforts due to which the Indian flag unfurled on Tiger Hill on July 4, 1999. He sacrificed his life to make India's Operation Vijay successful and was awarded the highest wartime gallantry award, Param Vir Chakra posthumously.

Last year in January, Dharma Productions shared the first posters of the biopic of the war hero. “An absolute honor to be able to paint the big screen with the shades of bravery & sacrifice. Paying an ode to the journey of Captain Vikram Batra (PVC) and bringing the UNTOLD TRUE STORY with #Shershaah," Sidharth wrote. The film was supposed to be released on 3rd July last year.

Talking about the role, Sidharth had said, "It's [the role] something that is very close to my heart. It's like a passion project. It's being directed by Vishnu Varadhan, who is a prolific director from the south. He is making his Hindi debut with this film."

He added, "Everyone knows about his heroic stories from newspapers and articles. When you meet people who have lived with him, his family or have known him personally, you feel an immense kind of pressure. First, you hope to do justice to his personal life and family."