Sherni Trailer out: Vidya Balan is force to reckon with in world of man-animal conflict

After the captivating teaser last week, the trailer of Vidya Balan’s next - Sherni was dropped today. As fans are waiting to see Vidya’s performance after almost a year, the makers decided to share a glimpse of it much sooner than we expected. Directed by Amit Masurkar of Newton fame, the film will premiere on Amazon Prime Video. With Vidya Balan in the lead, Sherni is a fictional story that takes us through the journey of a forest officer who strives for balance in a world of man-animal conflict.

In the trailer, Vidya is seen struggling to find space as she tried to break stereotypes. She finds herself in the middle of people saying things like 'they've sent a woman to handle things'. She a forest officer who's looking after the case of a missing tiger. She has to stand her ground in the male-dominated department and fight her way to make others listen to her argument. But when she makes a sarcastic comment with a straight face, they have nooption but to pay attention to her.

Ahead of the trailer, Vidya treated her fans to some splendid posters and teaser of Sherni.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Vikram Malhotra and Amit Masukar, the film boasts of a powerful ensemble cast that includes Sharat Saxena, Mukul Chadda, Vijay Raaz, Ila Arun, Brijendra Kala and Neeraj Kabi. Sherni will release in June 2021 on Amazon Prime Video.