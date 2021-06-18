Sherni Review and Twitter reactions: Netizens laud Vidya Balan's acting, say 'you wouldn't want to miss this'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@JAMMYPANTS4 Vidya Balan's Sherni Review and Twitter reactions

This weekend is all about actress Vidya Balan and her film Sherni. The actress returns to the screen with her unconventional entertainer as an upright forest officer who battles the social barriers set by the patriarchal society and lackadaisical attitudes within her department. While the film released alongside South superstar Dhanush's Jagame Thandiram, fans have already started singing praises for Balan's acting and director Amit Masurkar's brilliant direction. Sherni released on OTT platform Amazon Prime Video on June 18 at midnight. Vidya Balan also took to Twitter to shares how special Sherni is to her. She tweeted, "This one is always going to be special! Here's to all the tigresses... always keep your head and spirit high."

Vidya Balan's portrayal of a strong character in Sherni has impressed the netizens. A fan wrote, "Still watching, but what a movie so far. Take a bow Vidya Balan, Vijay Raaz and the entire cast of #Sherni along with Amit Masurkar's brilliant direction. You wouldn't want to miss this one." Another tweeted, "In the pool of mediocre cinema, there’s always a Sherni that stands out and that’s @vidya_balan." It appears that after delivering films like The Dirty Picture, Kahaani and No One Killed Jessica, Vidya Balan has roared again with Sherni.

Check out Sherni Movie Review and Twitter reactions here-

Along with Vidya Balan, Sherni also features Neeraj Kabi, Vijay Raaz, Sharat Saxena, Mukul Chadda, Brijendra Kala and Ila Arun in supporting roles. The film deals with a sensitive topic that touches upon respect, mutual understanding, and co-existence, not just between man-animal, but between humans as well. Talking about the film, Balan had said, ""Ever since I first heard the story of Sherni, I found the world fascinating and so far removed from my own. Also the character I play, Vidya, is a woman of few words but many dimensions."

She said the film is a representation of women of all kinds, who are striving to make a change. "You don't need to roar to be a tigress. There are various shades, reflections of 'sherni' (tigress) that each of us represents. My character is a woman of few words, reserved but strong-willed. So you can be that. You don't have to scream out loud from the rooftops to be heard all the time or even be visible all the time. In each of the households in India, there's a 'sherni' and a lot of times she's invisible. This is my salute to all of them out there," said the actress.

Sherni - Official Trailer

"Sherni" is the latest Balan film to put a woman in the forefront and follow her struggle, after a series of movies like "Shakuntala Devi" (2020), "Mission Mangal" (2019) and 2017 drama "Tumhari Sulu".