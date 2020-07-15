Shakuntala Devi trailer out: Vidya Balan impresses as math genius, says 'drama or nothing'

Image Source : YOUTUVE/AMAZONPRIMEVIDEOINDIA Shakuntala Devi trailer out: Vidya Balan impresses as math genius

Vidya Balan starrer Shakuntala Devi trailer is out and the actress manages to impress once again with her hold on the character as the math genius. Also known as the 'human computer', Vidya Balan as Shakuntala Devi is seen solving complex math equations with ease. She cannot just solve them but can answer them from left to right and right to left. Even the computer can be wrong but she is always right.

Shakuntala Devi trailer gives a sneak peek into the professional and personal life of the math genius. It chronicles how she bagged a place in the Genius Book of World Records and how her life changed after marriage and giving birth to two daughters. Vidya with her wit and humour introduces viewers to her best friend 'math' and says that it has no rules just magic.

Watch Shakuntala Devi trailer here-

On Wednesday, Amazon Prime Video released another poster of the film as well in which Vidya Balan is seen donning various avatars as Shakuntala Devi. Vidya Balan also shared the poster of the film and wrote, "Only 12 x 3 x 10 minutes to go for the trailer! Meet #ShakuntalaDeviOnPrime July 31, on @primevideoin." She shared another picture with a mathematical equation and wrote, "Solve for ‘c’ ... if you do, you will c the SURPRISE! Get a chance to see the trailer before the world. Meet #ShakuntalaDeviOnPrime July 31, on @primevideoin."

Shakuntala Devi has been directed by Anu Menon (Waiting, Four More Shots Please S1) and produced by Sony Pictures Networks Productions and Vikram Malhotra (Abundantia Entertainment). It also stars Sanya Malhotra and Amit Sadh

Shakuntala Devi was one of the first films that ditched the traditional theatrical release to premiere directly on the OTT platform. The film will release worldwide on July 31. The film was scheduled to be theatrically released on May 8 but was delayed due to COVID-19 outbreak.

