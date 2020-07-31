Friday, July 31, 2020
     
Shakuntala Devi Twitter Reactions: Netizens says 'Nailed it, Killed it' as Vidya Balan's film releases

As Vidya Balan's film Shakuntala Devi releases on Amazon Prime, netizens flood the internet with praises and appreciation for the star cast including Sanya Malhotra, Amit Sadh and Jisshu Sengupta.

New Delhi Published on: July 31, 2020 7:53 IST
Shakuntala Devi Twitter Reactions: Netizens says 'Nailed it, Killed it' as Vidya Balan's film releases

Actress Vidya Balan's much-awaited film Shakuntala Devi has finally released on Amazon Prime and fans are in love with it. The film is a biopic on Math genius Shakuntala Devi who refused to fit into the stereotypes. The film is as much as a biopic as it is a drama about a mother-daughter relationship. Sanya Malhotra plays the role of her daughter in the film, Anupama Banerjee. The film shows how a talented woman learns to live on her own, and on her own terms in a world and in an era where men struggle to fathom her. She is a gifted soul and wants to celebrate it every second of the day.

Netizens were all praise for the film and took to Twitter to express their appreciation for the film and the star cast. One Twitter user wrote, "@sanyamalhotra07 the next big thing in Indian film industry, what an incredible performance and @vidya_balan showing why she is the best in the business. Brilliant performance and awesome story." Another tweeted, "Superb movie which conveys Mother - Daughter bonding in entertaining way,  Good story with an brilliant screenplay. #ShakuntalaDevi"

Check out Shakuntala Devi Movie Review and Twitter Reactions here-

Directed by Anu Menon, the biographical drama touches upon the various events in the life of Shakuntala Devi, whose ability to solve complex mathematical problems swiftly, made her famous as the "human computer". talking about the role, Vidya Balan had said, "She owned her choices and stood her ground. Her story definitely inspired me and has shown me that it is actually okay for a woman to want it all in life. She enjoyed the attention and she couldn’t understand the world saying that ‘You are a wife now or you are a mother and your priorities should change.’ She had this gift and she wanted to celebrate it. She was someone who wanted it all and had it all."

The film also stars Sanya Malhotra, Amit Sadh and Jisshu Sengupta, and has released on Amazon Prime on July 31.

Watch Shakuntala Devi trailer here-

