Shahid Kapoor, Pooja Hegde wrap up 'Deva', know its release date here

Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde wrap up the shooting schedule of 'Deva'

The announcement of Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films' next film Deva, starring Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde, has created quite a stir. Deva, directed by noted Malayalam filmmaker Rosshan Andrews and produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur, promises to be an action-packed rollercoaster trip filled with thrills and drama. While everyone has been expecting to hear more about the film, there is an exciting update: it has been officially wrapped.

Shahid's last day on the sets of Deva

Deva's filming has been officially completed. The action show concluded with a high-energy song scene filmed over the last four days in Mumbai. Bosco Martis choreographed the song. The hype surrounding the picture has reached a new high. The cast and crew shared the last day photos on Instagram, where Shahid can be seen cutting cake on the sets of Deva. Bosco and Pooja can also be spotted in the picture with the actor.

About the film

Deva is directed by acclaimed Malayalam filmmaker Roshan Andrews and produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur. Deva is described as a thrilling, dramatic, action-packed film, by the makers. The film promises a roller-coaster ride. Shahid Kapoor will portray a smart but obstinate police officer in Deva, with Pooja Hegde playing the leading heroine as a journalist. The high-octane action thriller is scheduled to be released on February 14, 2025.

Shahid Kapoor's work front

Shahid Kapoor was last seen in Kriti Sanon starrer 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya'. The film was released on February 9th and made on a budget of Rs 75 crores, the film minted Rs 141 crores at the world box office. Ahead of this, the actor was seen in OTT film and series, titled Bloody Daddy and Farzi, respectively. Now the actor will next be seen in Farzi 2. He also has T-series' Bull in the pipeline.

