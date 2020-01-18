Shahid Kapoor's grandmother passes away, Ishaan Khatter pens an emotional note

Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter's Khadiza Azeem grandmother passed away

Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter’s maternal grandmother Khadija Azeem, the mother of Neelima Azeem, is no more. She was a freedom fighter, writer and editor. Ishaan remember his grandmother in a heartfelt note on Instagram. Sharing a couple of photos of Khadija Azeem, the young actor wrote that he feels blessed to have had her in his life.

“Ammi.. you instilled wit, fire, knowledge, perseverance, purpose and meaning in all of us. Freedom fighter, writer, translator, editor.. sister, wife, mother, aunt, grandmother, friend, confidant - you were so many things and more. They don’t make them like you anymore. Blessed to have had you in my life. I’ll carry a small piece of your vast presence with me always. You’ll never be forgotten by anybody whose life you deeply impacted,” the 24-year-old actor wrote.

“In the first picture on the left, my Nani - Khadija Azeem - with her sister and my grand aunt, Shahida ammi. Here she is beaming proudly at her elder grandson’s wedding reception. The second picture is her with her two children, my Mamoo and my mother. And the third is her with her favourite aunt and mom,” he further wrote.

Ishaan's father Rajesh Khatter also poured his tribute on the post. Calling her accomplished woman, he said that her zest for life was infectious. He went on to write that she along with her husband have had influence on his personality.

''She & her husband anwar azeem saheb’s influence on my life just seeped in organically & somewhere helped in making me the person I am today. Rest in peace Ammi . U will always be in our hearts,” he wrote.

Ishaan Khatter's emotional note on Instagram received heart emojis from celebrities like Janhvi Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala, Vikrant Massey, Anshula Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput among others.