Shahid Kapoor goes goofy before entering Lockdown 4.0, Mira Rajput calls it 'ridiculous'

Shahid Kapoor made his fans go ROFL-ing with a goofy video he shared on Instagram. He joked that his wife Mira Rajput is already tired of him. In the funny video he lip-syncs an old man voice who says, "It’s time for quarantine. So much fun!”. Shahid captioned his video as, "Entering quarantine phase 4 be like. . . @mira.kapoor can’t deal no more with me".

His video got a cute reaction from Mira, who couldn't believe that Shahid actually posted this video. Commenting with a rolling-eyes emoji Mira wrote, “you actually posted this ridiculous video.” Meanwhile, his Jersey co-actor Mrunal Thakur dropped laughing emojis on his post.

Currently, Shahid is spending this lockdown with Mira and their kids, Misha and Zain. Recently, Shahid decided to chat with his fans on Twitter. When a fan asked about what he has been assigned to do in the household chores, the actor revealed that he is in charge of washing the utensils. “Mera department bartan ka hai. Tumhara (My department is doing the dishes, what’s yours)?” he wrote.

Mera department bartan ka hai. Tumhara? https://t.co/KMeKGlaqSf — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) May 12, 2020

When asked for advice on staying positive during the lockdown, Shahid said, “Make a schedule for structure. Have some goals. Do stuff you didn’t have time for. Enjoy family time. That’s the best part.” He also spoke about his next release, Jersey, “Just trying our best to make a good film. But I am very happy with whatever we have done so far. Really enjoying the journey and the team,” he wrote.

For the unversed, Jersey is a remake of Gowtam Tinnanuri’s Telugu hit of the same name. The film, which also stars Shahid's father Pankaj Kapur and Mrunal Thakur, is scheduled to release on August 28.

