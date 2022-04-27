Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAJMEHTA Selfiee: Raj Mehta wraps first schedule of Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi starrer

Director Raj Mehta has finished filming the first schedule of his upcoming movie "Selfiee", headlined by Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi.

The comedy-drama film, also starring Nushrratt Bharuccha and Diana Penty, went on floors in March this year. "Selfiee" is a remake of the 2019 Malayalam-language comedy-drama "Driving Licence", which starred Prithviraj Sukumaran and Suraj Venjaramoodu. Taking to Instagram, Mehta posted a picture with his cast and crew, thanking the team for pulling off a "difficult schedule without any major hiccups" in Bhopal.

"What a schedule! 90 per cent of the film is done! A director is as good as his team, and was truly blessed to have a team that pulled off this fairly difficult schedule without any major hiccups! Have thanked the cast enough, it’s time to thank the backbone…the crew," the "Good Newwz" director wrote.

"Everyone else on the crew that’s spent the last two months away from home for this film and gave it their all…thank you! And lastly, Bhopal…until next time! So many memories of this schedule, but for now… it's a wrap! #Gratitude," he added.

The original Malayalam movie was directed by Lal Jr from a script by Sachy. It revolved around a superstar (Sukumaran) famous for his driving skills who loses his licence.

The issue, however, spins out of control after he locks horns with a motor inspector (Venjaramoodu), who happens to be a fan of the actor.

"Selfiee" is produced by Dharma Productions and Kumar's Cape of Good Films along with Sukumaran's Prithviraj Productions and Magic Frames.