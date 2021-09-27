Sardar Udham teaser: Vicky Kaushal celebrates Shaheed Bhagat Singh's birth anniversary | Watch Video

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VICKY KAUSHAL Still from Sardar Udham teaser

In what looks like a glance into a riveting storyline, Vicky Kaushal gave fans a glimpse of his upcoming film Sardar Udham. Directed by Shoojit Sircar, the movie is produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar and is set to release on Amazon Prime Video during Dussehra on 16th October, 2021. Chronicling the lesser-known story of the legendary Indian revolutionary, Sardar Udham Singh, the film delves deep into his boundless courage to avenge the death of his countrymen, in an event that shook the British Empire. Vicky who'll play the titular role in the film shared the teaser video on his verified social media accounts.

The video opens with the protagonist meticulously piecing together a document. The focus shifts to a stack of passports, each reflecting a different name – Ude Singh, Frank Brazil, Sher Singh, with the latest one, with ‘Udham Singh’ being scrawled across it, being added to the pile. Zooming into a picture of Vicky Kaushal who essays the character of Sardar Udham Singh in the end, the teaser video sets the tone for an intriguing and engrossing tale of a patriot with many aliases but with a single mission in life – to avenge India’s most gruesome tragedy.

Sharing the video, Vicky captioned it as, "On the birth anniversary of Shaheed Bhagat Singh, I’m proud to bring to you the story of his ally- Sardar Udham Singh- one man, many aliases, one mission."

Meanwhile, Vicky has started preparations for his upcoming film "The Immortal Ashwathama". The film is being marketed as a "high-concept visual spectacle". It will be helmed by Aditya Dhar, who earlier directed Vicky in the 2019 film "Uri: The Surgical Strike".

The actor also has Meghna Gulzar's upcoming biopic on Sam Manekshaw titled "Sam Bahadur", Shashank Khaitan's upcoming comedy drama "Mr Lele" and Karan Johar's "Takht".