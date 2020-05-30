Sara Ali Khan's transformation to 'Sara ka aadha' will blow your mind. Watch video

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SARAALIKHAN95 Sara Ali Khan took to IGTV to share her transformation video.

We all know that Sara Ali Khan lost a lot of kilos to look like what she is now. So on Saturday, Sara took to Instagram to give a sneak-peek into her amazing transformation and we are amazed once again. Flaunting her chiselled body, the actress shared a video which has some of her old clips along with her transformed body and workout sessions. “Namaste Darshako Lockdown Edition Episode 2: From Sara ka Sara to Sara ka aadha (From all of Sara to half of Sara),” the actress captioned her post.

The clip begins with a couple of videos of Sara's ‘before’ look, followed by glimpses of her sweating it out at the gym. There are videos of her doing pilates, cardio exercises, swimming, riding bicycle and throwing some punches. It ends with a video of Sara and her brother Ibrahim, showing off their acting skills in the most dramatic way possible. The same clip was also shown at her Koffee With Karan debut.

“I have PCOS too. You’re my inspiration,” wrote a fan.

For the unversed, at her Koffee With Karan appearance, Sara revealed that she has PCOS (polycystic ovary syndrome). “I was 96 kgs. ‘It will be almost rude to call you fat,’ is what you (Saif Ali Khan) said. Actually, I had PCOD. I still do. And, because of that, I think I put on the amount of weight that I did. Because of that, there was also like a hormone problem,” she said.

In her another interview to BBC, Sara revealed when she decided to lose weight. “I went to Columbia for four years and at the end of the second year, I decided that I really want to act, like I said I have always known, but that realisation coincided with the weigh scale saying that I’m 96 kilos. So, it was a bit difficult. Then it was the senior year of college in America itself that I lost the weight," the actress said.

